Trump: North Korea summit should still happen

US President Donald Trump has contradicted his National Security Adviser, John Bolton, by saying he's not pursuing the so-called "Libya model" for denuclearising the Korean peninsula. In 2003, Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi agreed to give up a nuclear programme in exchange for the lifting of sanctions. But he was killed by Western-backed rebels in 2011.

The Libyan comparison is said to have alarmed North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, putting his summit with Mr Trump, scheduled for 12 June in Singapore, in doubt. But Mr Trump said: "Nothing has changed." He also said the Libyan model "isn't a model that we have at all when we're talking about North Korea". So, where does Mr Kim stand on the whole situation?

Final royal wedding preparations under way

The big day is almost upon us. We know Meghan Markle's father won't be at Windsor, but hundreds of millions of people will be watching her wedding to Prince Harry. The Queen will meet Doria Ragland, Prince Harry's future mother-in-law, later today. Meanwhile, five young designers show us the dress they would offer Ms Markle.

We speak to other couples who are getting married on Saturday. And, to get you fully in the mood, here are some notable moments from Harry and Meghan's romance.

Also, we ask would you, like the bride-to-be, halt your career for love? Plus, take a look at our comprehensive guide to what we know so far about the wedding.

Afghanistan: UK looking at sending more troops

The UK government is considering sending hundreds more troops to Afghanistan, the BBC understands. Defence Secretary Gavin Williamson has written to Prime Minister Theresa May making the recommendation, but no decision has been made. There are currently more than 600 UK troops in the capital Kabul, helping to train Afghan forces. Mr Williamson's letter follows Donald Trump's call for Nato allies to follow the US's lead in sending soldiers to fight the Taliban and deal with the rising threat from the Islamic State group.

The sadness of living without sex

I'm 54 and still waiting for something I know will never come. About 10 years ago I remember sitting with a group of friends over a drink and the subject came up of losing your virginity and I just fled the room when it came to my turn. One of the others came out to find me and they'd assumed I'd had a bad experience of some kind. It didn't occur to them that I had no experience to recount. All I ever wanted from life was to be a husband and a dad.

What the papers say

Away from the royal wedding, some of the newspapers lead on Brexit-related stories. The Daily Telegraph reports on Ireland's Prime Minister Leo Varadkar saying the UK must abide by many of the single market rules after it leaves the EU. The Guardian does the same, adding that the decision to stay tied to the customs union beyond the end of 2020 might not be enough to prevent a hard border between the Republic of Ireland and Northern Ireland. Returning to the wedding, the Sun says Meghan Markle is sad that her father cannot attend, while the Daily Mirror pronounces the royal couple to be "happy" ahead of Saturday.

London stabbing Man, 24, killed in street in Barking

Ebola outbreak Emergency talks as cases spread in Democratic Republic of Congo

Hawaii volcano Kilauea erupts, sending ash miles into sky

Seven days quiz Which animal's bed is cleaner than a human's?

How easy is it to get an illegal EU passport?

The emancipation of the serfs

What happens at the end of life?

Lookahead

Today US President Donald Trump and United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres meet at the White House to discuss subjects including North Korea, Syria and UN reform.

16:10 The Great City Games begins in Manchester, with a pop-up track being used in Deansgate and other athletics events taking place in Albert Square.

On this day

1991 The UK's first astronaut, 27-year-old Helen Sharman from Sheffield, blasts into orbit.

