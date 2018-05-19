To mark the big day people have been dressing up their pets in formal and patriotic attire.

Here is a selection of the best dressed pets.

Image copyright Anna Kathryn, Ella, and Mary Eliza Huth Image caption Anna Kathryn Huth in Richmond said: "Our British shorthair, Tinker, has been preparing for this day all week." Tinker is used to dressing up on special occasions and is celebrating as both bride and groom

Image copyright Jo Green Image caption Flying the flag in Warwickshire, Gracie May and Izzy Rose wish the royal couple well

Image copyright Amanda Cooper Image caption In London, Gerard the rabbit is decked in the Union Flag in commemoration of the royal event

Image copyright Nikki Hampton Image caption Staffordshire bull terriers Frazer and Beau proudly pose in their wedding garb. "We love to celebrate big occasions such as these," says owner Nikki Hampton from Southampton