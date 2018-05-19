Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption US Bishop wows with wedding address

American Bishop Michael Curry has captured the world's attention with a long and powerful address at the wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

Bishop Curry, from Chicago, spoke passionately about the power of love, quoting Dr Martin Luther King.

"There's power in love, don't underestimate it," he said.

The Most Reverend Michael Curry became the first black presiding bishop of the Episcopal Church - like the Church of England, part of the Anglican Communion - when he was appointed in 2015.

The colourful speech, replete with historical references, had churchgoers, including David Beckham and Camilla Parker Bowles, smiling.

The bride and groom sat near the preacher and held hands as they watched him speak.

Bishop Curry addressed the audience as "brothers and sisters".

"When love is the way, we will let justice roll down like a mighty stream and righteousness like an ever-flowing brook," he said, raising his arms.

"When love is the way, poverty will become history. When love is the way, the earth will be a sanctuary.

"When love is the way, we will lay down our swords and shields down by the riverside to study war no more.

"When love is the way, there's plenty good room, plenty good room for all of god's children.

"Because when love is the way, we actually treat each other, well, like we're actually family."

But Bishop Curry appeared to realise he may have gone on speaking for too long, saying towards the end of the speech that he had better wrap up, as "we gotta get you all married!"

Skip Twitter post by @emynash This is brilliant from Bishop Curry - some amazing facial expressions all around! "We're going to sit down, we gotta get y'all married!" Beatrice giggling, Zara open-mouthed in disbelief! #royalwedding — Emily Nash (@emynash) May 19, 2018 Report

Before the ceremony, the Most Reverend Justin Welby, who is officiating the ceremony in St George's Chapel, said he was thrilled the prince and Ms Markle had chosen Bishop Curry, describing him as a "brilliant pastor, stunning preacher".

Image copyright Reuters Image caption Prince Harry and Meghan Markle listen to Bishop Curry's address

The speech - described by some as the "fire" speech for the large number of references made to fire by the preacher - lit up social media.

Former Labour leader Ed Miliband said the reverend could "make me a believer".

Who is Michael Curry?