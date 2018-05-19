Image caption The Most Rev Bishop Michael Curry, choir conductor Karen Gibson and cellist Sheku Kanneh-Mason

As Prince Harry married Meghan Markle, there was a lot of comment from American people about black influence on the wedding ceremony.

It combined elements of a traditional royal wedding with black culture.

In the US, people have used the hashtag #BlackRoyalWedding and welcomed the diverse feeling of the wedding.

Top terms tweeted were "gospel choir", "Sheku Kanneh-Mason" and "Martin Luther King".

A black reverend preaching to British royalty about the resilience of faith during slavery is 10000000% not what I thought I was waking up for, the royal wedding is good — Elamin Abdelmahmoud (@elamin88) May 19, 2018

Elliot Conner in South Carolina welcomed the various elements of the wedding:

Yo, we had negro spitituals, a sermon featuring the words of MLK, and a black cello player. Don't tell me this wasn't a #BlackRoyalWedding! Now it's time for the after party! Harry is about to show out 🤣 pic.twitter.com/Ws0VVDqJuy — Elliot Conner (@ECbball3) May 19, 2018

Others drew attention to the diverse feel of the wedding in general:

I'm just in awe of this wedding. They've had a gospel choir, a female minister leading prayer, a black American minister preaching; celebrating diversity and promoting forward thinking within Britain and the royal family ❤️🇬🇧 #RoyalWedding2018 — Chloe🍄 (@yourschloex) May 19, 2018

Black guests at the royal wedding included Idris Elba, Oprah Winfrey and Serena Williams.

Image copyright PA Image caption Idris Elba arrived holding hands with his fiancee. Sabrina Dhowre, dressed in a varsity-striped dress and jacket. Oprah Winfrey entered behind in an elegant pale pink dress with lace detailing at the neck

American Bishop Michael Curry captured the world's attention with a long and powerful address.

The Chicago-born bishop spoke passionately about the power of love, quoting Dr Martin Luther King Jr.

US Bishop wows with wedding address

As a result of his speech, Martin Luther King has been trending on Twitter all day. This is one of the most popular tweets.

The preacher at the Royal wedding was Bishop Michael Curry who quoted Martin Luther King and is vocal about racial equality and his support of the LGBTQ+ community. Well played Meghan, well played. Taking the Royal family into the 21st Century #RoyalWedding #RoyalWedding2018 pic.twitter.com/HXuY0t1MMo — Lydia 🌹❄️ (@AlongCameLydia) May 19, 2018

Karen Gibson and The Kingdom Choir performed Ben E King's soul classic Stand by Me during the service.

This is the most subversive #royalwedding I can think of. Outspoken biracial royal wife, black preacher talks of social justice, black choir sings gospel version of "Stand by Me". It's small, but it's stunning. Diana would surely be thrilled. — Dr Julia Baird (@bairdjulia) May 19, 2018

People loved 19-year-old cellist Sheku Kanneh-Mason.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption BBC Young Musician 2016 Sheku Kanneh-Mason said he was "bowled over" to be asked to play at the wedding

I am absolutely over the moon about how much Black Excellence has been on display at the #royalwedding. Meghan is making a statement in front of the world and I am here for it. Reverend Curry was brilliant, the gospel choir was beautiful and Sheku Kanneh-Mason is sensational. — J9 👩🏽‍⚖️ (@aj9mcc) May 19, 2018

Tanya Kersey and Melanie Williams Oram sum up the sentiments of thousands of people.

Whoa! The Royal Wedding was AMAZING! Black bishops and reverends spoke, Black gospel choir and Sheku Kennah-Mason sang, a Black British teenage cellist performed. The monarchy will never be the same!!! God Bless Meghan and Harry. #BlackRoyalWedding — tanyakersey (@tanyakersey) May 19, 2018

Actions speak louder than words. Harry & Meghan intentionally planned a ceremony that shows the world that diversity & inclusion aren't just empty, politically correct concepts. Bravo! Best wishes to the Duke & Duchess of Sussex for a long, love-filled life! #BlackRoyalWedding pic.twitter.com/MxKG8qhP2c — Melanie Williams Oram (@BBPMel) May 19, 2018

And Remy Étienne LeBeau wishes the US would follow suit.