Jailed British-Iranian faces new charge

Jailed British-Iranian Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe is facing a new charge against her in Iran, her campaign says.

She appeared in court on Saturday when she was told about the new allegation of spreading propaganda.

Her husband said the 39-year-old, who denied the charge, was told to expect a conviction by the judge.

Mrs Zaghari-Ratcliffe, who has has been held in Iran since April 2016, is serving a five-year jail sentence in Iran after being convicted of spying.

She was detained at an airport while travelling home with her daughter and was accused by Iran of plotting against the government.

Mrs Zaghari-Ratcliffe, from Hampstead, north London, denies the charges against her and says she was in the country to introduce her daughter, Gabriella, to her parents.

In her latest court appearance, her husband Richard Ratcliffe said his wife asked the judge for leniency for the sake of her daughter.

According to The Free Nazanin Campaign, Mrs Zaghari-Ratcliffe said: "She hasn't seen her father for over two years now.

"I have been a good prisoner for the sake of my baby, and I would ask the judge to close this new case and give me parole - so that I can go home and have another baby and have a normal life."

The new charge came despite UK Prime Minister Theresa May raising her case, along with other British prisoners held in the country, with Iranian President Hassan Rouhani.

In a telephone call earlier this month, Mrs May had asked for them to be released on "humanitarian grounds".

Following her court appearance at the weekend, Mrs Zaghari-Ratcliffe was able to telephone the British ambassador to Iran for the first time in more than two years, her campaign said.

It added that she discussed, with both the judge and the ambassador, a request for her to be let out on temporary release for her daughter's fourth birthday next month.