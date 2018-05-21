Royal wedding 2018: Guests sell gift bags online
A small number of gift bags given to guests at the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's wedding are being sold online.
Nine auctions can currently be found on the website eBay - with some listings reaching more than £1,000.
The bags were given to 2,640 members of the public invited into the grounds of Windsor Castle for the wedding on 19 May, but not the 600 chapel guests.
Contents of the bags include the order of service booklet and a tube of "handbag shortbread".
One listing reads: "Don't miss out on this limited once in a life time opportunity to have a piece of royal history."
Other items given to the guests include a bottle of water, a chocolate coin, a fridge magnet, a badge and a 20% off voucher for the Windsor Castle gift shop.
The 600 guests invited into the chapel, including celebrities such as David and Victoria Beckham, Oprah Winfrey and George and Amal Clooney, were not given gift bags.
Among the 2,640 guests invited into the grounds were 200 people from charities associated with Harry and Meghan, 100 local schoolchildren, 610 Windsor residents and 530 members of the Royal Households and Crown Estate.
A further 1,200 people were invited by the nine regional Lord Lieutenant offices
Kensington Palace has declined to comment on the story.
Royal wedding guests invited into the grounds of Windsor Castle received:
- A bag bearing the initials "HM", as well as the date and venue for the wedding
- An order of service booklet for the wedding
- A tube of "handbag shortbread"
- A gold chocolate coin
- A bottle of water
- A fridge magnet
- A 20% off voucher for the Windsor Castle gift shop