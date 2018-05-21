Image copyright PA

A small number of gift bags given to guests at the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's wedding are being sold online.

Nine auctions can currently be found on the website eBay - with some listings reaching more than £1,000.

The bags were given to 2,640 members of the public invited into the grounds of Windsor Castle for the wedding on 19 May, but not the 600 chapel guests.

Contents of the bags include the order of service booklet and a tube of "handbag shortbread".

One listing reads: "Don't miss out on this limited once in a life time opportunity to have a piece of royal history."

Other items given to the guests include a bottle of water, a chocolate coin, a fridge magnet, a badge and a 20% off voucher for the Windsor Castle gift shop.

The 600 guests invited into the chapel, including celebrities such as David and Victoria Beckham, Oprah Winfrey and George and Amal Clooney, were not given gift bags.

Image copyright eBay Image caption Some auctions had reached more than £1,000

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were married at St George's Chapel

Among the 2,640 guests invited into the grounds were 200 people from charities associated with Harry and Meghan, 100 local schoolchildren, 610 Windsor residents and 530 members of the Royal Households and Crown Estate.

A further 1,200 people were invited by the nine regional Lord Lieutenant offices

Kensington Palace has declined to comment on the story.

Royal wedding gift bag contents

