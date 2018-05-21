Image copyright THE DUKE AND DUCHESS OF SUSSEX / ALEXI LUBOMIRSKI Image caption The bride had 10 bridesmaids and pageboys including Princess Charlotte and Prince George

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have released three official photographs taken on their wedding day.

The pictures, taken by Alexi Lubomirski, include a group photograph with bridesmaids and close family, including their parents and the Queen.

The couple would like to thank everyone who took part in the celebrations on Saturday, Kensington Palace said.

"Their Royal Highnesses are delighted with these official portraits," a statement added.

Image copyright THE DUKE AND DUCHESS OF SUSSEX / ALEXI LUBOMIRSKI

Mr Lubomirski, who also took the couple's official engagement pictures, said it had been an "incredible honour" to document the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's "inspiring journey of love".

"This has been a beautiful chapter in my career and life, that I will happily never forget," he said.

Tens of thousands of well-wishers gathered in Windsor - with millions more watching from around the world - as Prince Harry wed Meghan in St George's Chapel on Saturday afternoon.

Image copyright THE DUKE AND DUCHESS OF SUSSEX / ALEXI LUBOMIRSKI Image caption Meghan's mother Doria Ragland was the only member of her family to attend the wedding

Mr Lubomirski is normally found shooting for fashion magazines like Vogue and Harpers Bazaar and can count celebrities including Beyoncé, Julia Roberts, Nicole Kidman and Scarlett Johansson among his subjects.

According to his website, in 2014 he published a book called 'Princely advice for a happy life', written for his sons, about behaving like a 21st Century prince.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Alexi Lubomirski (right) and his wife Giada were among the guests at the ceremony on Saturday

.