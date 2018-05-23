Image copyright Reuters Image caption Yulia Skripal was discharged from hospital days after the attack

The daughter of an ex-Russian spy poisoned in Salisbury has said she is "lucky to be alive" after the attack.

Yulia Skripal and her father, Sergei, were exposed to nerve agent Novichok in the city centre on 4 March.

In her first filmed public statement since the attack, Ms Skripal told Reuters that her life had been "turned upside down" but she hoped to return to Russia in the future.

Her father was discharged from hospital earlier this month.

Ms Skripal spent six weeks in Salisbury District Hospital, and was discharged after doctors there said she had responded "exceptionally well" to treatment.

Speaking to the news agency, she said she was continuing "to progress with treatment" and her focus remains on her recovery.

"After 20 days in a coma, I woke to the news that we may have been poisoned. I still find it difficult to come to terms with the fact that both of us were attacked in a such a way."

Ms Skripal thanked the Russian embassy for its offer of assistance. But she said she and her father were "not ready to take it".

She also paid tribute to those who had treated her since the attack, describing them as "wonderful and kind".

"We are so lucky to have both survived this attempted assassination.

"I don't want to describe the details, but the clinical treatment was invasive, painful and depressing.

"Our recovery has been slow and extremely painful."

Ms Skripal added she would be taking "one day at a time" and that she hoped to care for her father until he is fully recovered.

Image copyright Reuters

Read the letter in full

She has asked for her and Mr Skripal's privacy to be respected.

Before the statement, the pair had been moved to secure locations but it is not clear if they were together.

Ms Skripal, 33, and 66-year-old Mr Skripal were found slumped on a bench following the poisoning.

Wiltshire Police Det Sgt Nick Bailey, who was one of the first on the scene, was also admitted to hospital for treatment but has since been discharged.