A British man has died, apparently after a fall at a Turkish airport.

Andrew Westlake, from County Durham, died at Dalaman airport, in south west Turkey.

A Foreign Office spokesman said officials were supporting Mr Westlake's family, and were in touch with local authorities investigating the death.

Local news agency Dogan said the 30-year-old died after he fell, having been in the airport for three days.

Once on a plane he reportedly argued with cabin crew and was subsequently escorted off it.

Turkish authorities told local media he was removed "because he was putting the flight at risk".

The airline, Jet2, has released a statement confirming that one of their customers died at the airport.

It said the man was not injured on or in the vicinity of their aircraft.

A spokesman for Durham Constabulary said: "Our officers passed the devastating news to the family who we are supporting.

"Our thoughts are with Andrew's family and friends."