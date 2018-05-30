Image copyright Grenfell Tower Inquiry Image caption Raymond "Moses" Bernard gave refuge to residents who were unable to find a way down, his sister Bernadette told the inquiry

A man who died sheltering six people in his top-floor flat as they tried to escape the Grenfell Tower fire has been hailed a hero by his sister.

Raymond "Moses" Bernard, 64, gave refuge to neighbours who were unable to find a way down, his sister Bernadette told the inquiry into the blaze.

The father-of-three "did not deserve to die by suffocation, cyanide poisoning and ultimately burned" she said.

"I will never forget. I will never forgive."

Speaking on the seventh and final day of the inquiry's commemoration hearings, Ms Bernard said the bodies of Deborah Lamprell, 12-year-old Jessica Urbano (Ramirez), mother Berkti Haftom and her son Biruk Haftom, Hamid Kani and one other were found in Mr Bernard's 23rd floor flat.

"As there was no way down to escape the only alternative was to head to the top floor. There they met Ray and took refuge in his flat," Ms Bernard said.

She said the other residents were found on her brother's bed, while he was beside the bed on the floor.

"This shows the respect he gave to those who lost their lives that night, and we know that he would have given comfort to each of them before they took their last breaths and departed this world," she said.

"We know from the detail shared with us by the coroner that Ray was a hero on that tragic night."

Image copyright Metropolitan Police Image caption Raymond "Moses" Bernard lived in a flat on the 23rd floor

She said her brother "should not have been killed in this way".

"He did not deserve to die by suffocation, cyanide poisoning and ultimately burned until his remains are no more than 30% of who he was," she said.

"Sadly where there is no justice there is no peace. I will never forget I will never forgive."

By Duncan Leatherdale, BBC News

They may have died in the same place but the victims of Grenfell represented a global community.

The inquiry has had a real international flavour, literally on one day when Sir Martin Moore-Bick and his team were given Lebanese bread made by one of the bereaved.

Many of the children who died in the blaze were born near the tower, most of the adults came from other parts of the globe.

Eritrea, Egypt, Sudan, Iran, Afghanistan, Syria and Italy are just some of the countries the victims moved to the UK from.

The inquiry's final day opened with Raymond Bernard from Trinidad.

His body was found on his bedroom floor in flat 201 on the 23rd floor. Six others were lying on his bed having sought refuge there as the fire grew.

Video messages were played from his mother and sister in the West Indies.

It was a reminder of the huge variety of lives lost in the fire and how it has had a devastating impact not only in the Grenfell community but around the world.

