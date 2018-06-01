Hello. Here's your morning briefing:

Image copyright Getty Images

Chorus of condemnation over Trump's trade tariffs

US tariffs on imports of steel and aluminium products came into effect at 05:00 BST, in a move which is likely to spark a series of retaliatory measures by major economies including the EU, Canada and Mexico. President Donald Trump has justified the move by saying it's vital for national security, but that hasn't prevented criticism of his decision. French President Emmanuel Macron phoned Mr Trump to tell him the move - which puts a 25% levy on steel and 10% on aluminium - was "illegal". Mr Trump also faces opposition from his own Republican Party in the US Congress, with House Speaker Paul Ryan publicly stating that he disagreed with the president's decision. If the US does spark a trade war, find out here why they are not easy to win.

New government agreed in Italy

After months of wrangling, Italy has a new government. The country's president agreed to the list of ministers put forward by Prime Minister-designate Giuseppe Conte on Thursday, and the administration will be sworn in later. Italy's been without a government since elections in March, and the anti-establishment Five Star and the right-wing League will now govern in coalition. Earlier this week, President Sergio Mattarella vetoed Mr Conte's choice for economy minister, but an alternative candidate - Giovanni Tria - was agreed on Thursday. Mr Tria is in favour of Italy remaining part of the eurozone, which will reassure officials in Brussels. You can read more here about Italy's populist parties.

Get news from the BBC in your inbox, each weekday morning

Torrential rain and thunderstorms hit UK

Travel has been disrupted and homes flooded after thunderstorms brought torrential rain to parts of southern England and Wales. The severe weather is expected to continue into Friday morning, and Network Rail says rush-hour train services in central England are likely to be disrupted. A yellow warning for rain has been issued covering most of the UK for Friday. Forecasters say that heavy and thundery showers will develop across Wales during the morning and spread north in the afternoon. Ever wondered what you should do if you're caught in a storm?

Poppy seller to retire after 97 years

A woman thought to be Britain's longest serving and oldest poppy seller has announced her retirement. Rosemary Powell has been selling poppies for the Royal British Legion on Richmond Bridge in south-west London since 1921, when she was six years old. Mrs Powell, who served as a nurse during World War Two, said her charity work "kept me going all these years" but she was "getting old". The Royal British Legion said her efforts had been "nothing short of phenomenal".

Why does the women's minister keep changing?

By Tom Moseley

There's nothing new about ministers moving jobs - but recently nobody has changed more than the person in charge of women and equalities. When Amber Rudd quit the government last month, International Development Secretary Penny Mordaunt became the fourth women and equalities minister in less than two years, and the seventh since 2010. Now a committee of MPs is asking whether the constant "merry-go-round" is affecting the work of the unit responsible for government policy on women, sexual orientation and transgender equality.

Read more from Tom here

What the papers say

Image copyright Guardian, Daily Telegraph

Many papers lead with the looming prospect of a trade war between the US and its allies. While Washington has slapped tariffs on steel and aluminium products, the EU is expected to retaliate by targeting American imports including bourbon whiskey, Levi jeans and Harley-Davidson motorbikes. The I and Metro front pages question what the tariffs mean for a post-Brexit trade deal with the US, while the Guardian quotes International Trade Secretary Liam Fox as saying the action was "patently absurd". Several papers cannot resist putting a picture of a shirt-less Aidan Turner on their front pages to illustrate the return of the BBC's Cornish-set costume drama, Poldark.

Read our full paper review here

Daily digest

Emergency readmissions Better care could prevent patients returning to hospital, says report

Bereaved parents Survey suggests many firms are not supporting staff who lose a child

Lorries and potholes More than half of people would cycle more if roads were in a better condition, says a survey

Border by-passed Thousands missed UK immigration checks because they were sent the wrong way at the airport, figures show

If you watch one thing today

Image copyright Science Photo Library

Are lip fillers on the rise?

If you listen to one thing today

How Syria changed the world

If you read one thing today

'I woke up and didn't recognise my wife'

Sign up for a morning briefing direct to your phone

Lookahead

11:00 The England football team hold an open training session ahead of Saturday's friendly against Nigeria at Wembley.

13:00 Spain's parliament votes on a no confidence motion in Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy.

On this day

1993 Two 10-year-old boys are charged with the abduction and murder of two-year-old James Bulger in Liverpool.

From elsewhere

Foreign postings help us become more self-aware (FT)

Twickenham is a poor experience for fans - so here’s what can be done (The Times)

Battle to reshape UK government machine for life after Brexit (Politico.eu)

Is Your Roof Sunny Enough For Solar Panels? Google Will Tell You (HuffPost)