Image caption The car was delivered in the same year that the writer finished The Spy Who Loved Me

A rare sports car once owned by James Bond creator Ian Fleming has fetched £80,000 at auction.

The 1962 AC Aceca Coupe, said to be one of six surviving Ford-powered Acecas in the world, was sold at Goodwood Revival near Chichester, West Sussex on Friday.

The two-seater, which is dark blue with a red leather interior, had a pre-sale estimate of £100,000 to £130,000.

It is recorded as having left the factory in Surrey in 1962, the year Fleming finished The Spy Who Loved Me.

According to Bonhams, which ran the auction, the author kept the car for a year before selling it in 1963.

A 1988 Jaguar XJ-S V12 soft-top convertible that once belonged to the Duchess of York also sold for £23,000 in the auction.

But a 1953 Jaguar C-Type, the same make and model that won the Le Mans 24-Hours race twice in 1951 and 1953, which had been expected to sell for at least £800,000, failed to make its reserve.