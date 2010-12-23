Image caption Neil O'Maonaigh-Lennon ran for about seven hours each day during his epic challenge

A runner has completed what he hopes is a record-breaking 105 marathons in 105 days in aid of Cancer Research UK.

Teacher Neil O'Maonaigh-Lennon, 30, from Harrow, north London, set off from Brighton on 10 September to run anti-clockwise around the coast of Britain.

Cheering crowds greeted him at the end of his challenge at Brighton Pier as he told them: "I feel absolutely elated."

Mr O'Maonaigh-Lennon reached Wales last month and ran the final stages through the West Country, Dorset and Hampshire.

The official Guinness world record for consecutive daily marathons runs stands at 52.

Satellite tracker

Mr O'Maonaigh-Lennon went through several pairs of running shoes in his bid to raise £10,000 for the charity following the deaths of both his grandfathers from the disease.

"I knew I would find it hard to reach the finish but I'm just so glad I made it and got to the pier. The most difficult part was in the Highlands," he said.

"It was tough but I worked through it and now I'm here."

Mr O'Maonaigh-Lennon, who teaches English as a foreign language, took about seven hours to complete the distance of 26 miles and 385 yards each day.

He wore a satellite tracking device to record his mileage.

When each marathon was completed, a marker was placed on the road, from which point he started the following day.

He was not being officially monitored by Guinness but said he hoped the technology he used to record his route on his website would help to claim the record.