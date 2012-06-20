Timeline: Lesley Dunford 'changed story to fit evidence'

Image caption Lesley Dunford had denied murdering her three-year-old daughter at their home

A mother who was convicted of killing her three-year-old daughter in East Sussex changed her story to fit the evidence.

Lesley Dunford smothered her daughter Lucy at the former family home in Camber, in February 2004.

A jury at Lewes Crown Court has cleared Dunford, 33, of murder but found her guilty of manslaughter.

The defendant, now of Windermere Close, Exeter, had argued she feared Lucy had actually died from the same condition her seven-month-old son Harley had died from, in August 2003.

2 February 2004

Dunford's husband, Wayne, 54, returns to work after 19 months of unemployment.

Dunford later tells the court she had been nervous about being left at home alone to look after Lucy but said she was not depressed about it.

The defendant alerts emergency services that she has found Lucy not breathing in her bed. Paramedics try to resuscitate the girl.

An air ambulance takes Lucy to the Conquest Hospital in Hastings where she is pronounced dead.

February to May 2004

In her first police interview, Dunford tells officers she had put her daughter to bed at about 14:00 GMT but an hour later she found her daughter was not breathing.

Three post-mortem examinations show Lucy died from asphyxia caused by the forced blockage of her airways.

Bruising under the skin, around the shoulders and neck, is found on the girl's body, as well as a cut above her left eyebrow.

May 2004

Dunford is interviewed again by police after she has learned the findings of the post-mortem examinations on her daughter's body.

She tells officers she read Lucy a story but her daughter was lethargic, her temperature was warmer than normal, and she was as white as a sheet.

February 2009

An inquest into Lucy's death begins but East Sussex coroner Alan Craze halts it to enable police to investigate the background of the case.

July 2011

Dunford is arrested at her home in Devon and taken to Brighton where she is charged by Sussex Police.

September 2011

Dunford appears at Lewes Crown Court and denies murdering three-year-old Lucy. She is freed on conditional bail.

May 2012

Jurors are sworn in on 8 May for the trial of Dunford at Lewes Crown Court.

The jury hears Dunford changed her story to "fit in with the [post-mortem] evidence".

June 2012

Dunford tells the jury when she found her daughter's body she was "very scared, very frightened".

"She wasn't moving. I was in complete and utter shock," she says. Referring to Harley's death, she adds: "It could not be happening twice."

"She was still warm but was stiff. She was rigid," the jury was told.

"She was mauve around the mouth and she had a cut above her left eyebrow. She wasn't breathing."

Dunford is found guilty of the manslaughter of her three-year-old daughter Lucy.