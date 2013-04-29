Sir Bobby Robson cancer charity sets £1m auction target

Image caption Mick Mills, Chris Hollins, Gina Long, Mark Robson, Gordon Taylor and Alan Brazil were at the auction launch

An online charity auction in memory of the late Sir Bobby Robson is aiming to raise £1m in its second event.

The Sir Bobby Robson Foundation was set-up in 2008 by the former England, Ipswich and Newcastle manager with the aim of funding research.

The first Sir Bobby's Breakthrough Auction in 2011 raised nearly £250,000.

This year's auction will run from 10 to 27 October and the charity is seeking donations of prizes from businesses and individuals.

Some of the lots donated so far include a trip to Milan Fashion Week and tickets to Eurovision 2014.

Image caption Sir Bobby Robson set up his cancer research charity 18 month before he died

Lots from 2011 included Jose Mourinho's Fifa Ballon d'Or 2010 World Coach of the Year Trophy and a VIP trip to a training session at Sir Bobby's former club, FC Barcelona.

'International'

Sir Bobby was first diagnosed with cancer 17 years before his death in 2009 and he spent the last 18 months of his life helping to establish his foundation.

Mark Robson, Sir Bobby's son, said: "Sadly, cancer is likely to affect every one of us in one way or another and my family knows first hand the pain it causes.

"My family is very grateful to everyone who has already contributed a prize and we continue to be astounded by the generosity of the businesses and individuals who get involved."

Gina Long, the founder of the Sir Bobby's Breakthrough Auction, said: "People are pro-actively offering lots this time, whereas the first time you would make 3,000 calls to get 200 prizes.

"It's become an international online auction which is why we've set ourselves such a high goal."

Details of this year's auction were announced at the PFA awards in London.

Money raised will be split between the Sir Bobby Robson Foundation, Breakthrough Breast Cancer, Ipswich Hospital and the West Suffolk Hospital.