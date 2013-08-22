Soldier Trevor Clark guilty of Bexhill sex attack

Image caption Trevor Clark's attack was interrupted by a member of the public, Sussex Police said

A soldier has been found guilty of strangulation with intent to rape a teenager in East Sussex.

Trevor Clark attacked the 18-year-old stranger in New Park Avenue as she walked from Bexhill railway station in the early hours of 19 August last year.

The jury at Lewes Crown Court was unable to reach a verdict on a separate rape charge involving an alleged attack on a different teenager in East Sussex.

Clark, 21, is due to be sentenced on 25 September.

He had been living in Buckhurst Road, Bexhill, at the time of the attack.

'Vile intentions'

Clark, who had completed his initial Army training, was stationed at Catterick Garrison in North Yorkshire when he was arrested.

Following the verdict, Det Insp Mark O'Brien from Sussex Police said: "He used extreme violence, strangling the victim in an attempt to rape her.

"If it was not for the actions and intervention of a member of the public, then his vile intent would have been played out.

"His victim could have been spared the experience of having to give evidence during the trial, however, Clark, despite the weight of evidence against him, maintained his innocence which was misplaced."

The Crown Prosecution Service is to decide if Clark will face a retrial over the charge relating to the other teenager.