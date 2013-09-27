West Midlands rail stations to get £10m investment

More than £10m is to be spent improving rail services in the West Midlands.

London Midland and Centro are jointly funding the improvements which include CCTV, new lifts and park and ride schemes.

The firms will approach the government for improvements on the Centro-funded Chase line, such as electric services, and off-peak services between Birmingham and Stratford-upon-Avon.

Passenger Focus has welcomed the plans by Centro and London Midland.

'Room for improvement'

David Sidebottom, Passenger Focus director, said: "Seventy-four per cent of passengers we surveyed in the West Midlands were satisfied overall with their station.

"However, there is plenty of room for improvement, so passengers will welcome this investment."

There are also plans to redevelop Wolverhampton station, Centro and London Midland said.

They said the money will go towards for park and ride schemes worth £8.5m at Longbridge, Yardley Wood, Rowley Regis, Four Oaks, Kings Norton and Stourbridge Junction railway stations.

London Midland is also spending £1m extending CCTV coverage across its railway stations.

Lifts are to be installed at Acocks Green railway station, at a cost of £1.2m.

Birmingham New Street is currently under going a £600m revamp.