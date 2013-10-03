Seasonal Canine Illness study focuses on harvest mites

Image caption Harvest mites mainly infest dogs which have walked in long grass during hot weather

A mystery illness which has killed dogs in Nottinghamshire and Norfolk might have been caused by mites, vets have said.

Seasonal Canine Illness (SCI) is associated with animals which have been walked in wooded areas or parkland in the autumn months.

Cases are characterised by lethargy, vomiting and rapid unconsciousness.

The Animal Health Trust (AHT) has asked owners to treat dogs with a Fipronil-based insecticidal spray before walks.

First reported in 2010, SCI still has no proven cause or cure.

More than 300 cases have been reported to the AHT study with 16 deaths. However vets admit many more cases are likely to have gone unrecorded.

Researchers at AHT in Kentford, Suffolk said they now believed previous possible sources, such as fungi, algae or agricultural chemicals, were unlikely.

Attention was now focused on harvest mites, which many ill dogs had been bitten by.

Seasonal Canine Illness Symptoms include vomiting, diarrhoea and abdominal pain

Often starts 24-72 hours after walking in woodland

No evidence for being contagious

Majority of cases in September and October

Overall 10% mortality rate but this is dropping Source: Animal Health Trust

The charity's Head of Disease Surveillance and Epidemiology, Dr Richard Newton, said: "It could be coincidence or it could be part of the cause.

"We are coming at it from the other end to see if we can prevent the harvest mites causing a problem and see if that prevents SCI."

Dr Newton said owners should spray the underside of the dog before walks. Treatments which applied drops to a single area were not thought to be effective.

Despite there being no known cure, Janice Dixon from McPherson and Partners vets at Rainworth, Nottinghamshire, said progress had been made.

"In 2010 when it was first reported on, 20% of the cases recorded died. Last year we had less than 2% died.

"Because the awareness is out there, people are bringing them in earlier and it makes our job so much easier to treat them," she said.

AHT is studying the illness at five sites; Sandringham Estate and Thetford Forest in Norfolk, Sherwood Forest and Clumber Park in Nottinghamshire and Rendlesham Forest in Suffolk.