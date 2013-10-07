England

Jeremy Forrest inquiry: No charges against woman

  • 7 October 2013
Jeremy Forrest arriving at Lewes Crown Court
Image caption Jeremy Forrest was jailed for five-and-a-half years in June

No action will be taken again a woman who was arrested by police investigating a teacher jailed for abducting and having sex with a pupil.

The woman, from Hertfordshire, was held in June on suspicion of attempting to pervert the course of justice.

The 35-year-old's arrest followed an investigation into whether Jeremy Forrest contacted a 15-year-old girl to get her to change her story in court.

Forrest was jailed for five-and-a-half years on 21 June.

The 30-year-old, who taught at Bishop Bell C of E School in Eastbourne, East Sussex, was convicted of child abduction and pleaded guilty to five charges of sexual activity with a child.

In a statement, Sussex Police said: "No further action will be taken against a 35-year-old woman from Hertfordshire who was arrested on suspicion of attempting to pervert the course of justice in relation to the Jeremy Forrest case."

