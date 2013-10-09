Microlight pilot named after fatal Stourton pylon crash

A microlight pilot who was killed when his two-seater aircraft crashed into a pylon in Staffordshire has been named.

Andrew Tollerton, 52, of Gerald Road, Stourbridge in the West Midlands died in the crash on Sunday evening, Staffordshire Police said.

The accident happened on Bridgnorth Road, Stourton, and Mr Tollerton was confirmed dead at the scene. Medics said nothing could be done to save him.

Police said specially-trained officers were supporting his family.