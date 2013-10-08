England rugby legend Martin Johnson given driving ban

Image caption Martin Johnson announced his retirement from rugby in 2005

England rugby star Martin Johnson has been banned from driving after being caught speeding at more than 100mph.

The former British and Irish Lions and England captain, who was stopped on the M5 at Puriton in Somerset in August, was handed a 49-day disqualification.

Taunton Magistrates' Court heard the 43-year-old from Mowsley in Leicestershire was recorded driving at 103mph. He admitted speeding.

As well as the disqualification, he was fined £800 and told to pay £115 costs.

Johnson announced his retirement from a stellar playing career in 2005.

New Year honour

It came two years after he captained England, for whom he played a total of 84 times over 10 years, to World Cup glory in 2003.

The same year he was given a CBE - one medal below a knighthood - in the New Year Honours list.

Johnson also led England to a Six Nations Grand Slam and is the only man to have captained the British and Irish Lions twice.

He was skipper of Leicester Tigers, making 307 appearances, leading them to back-to-back Heineken Cup titles in 2001 and 2002 and five English Premiership crowns, including four in a row between 1998-99 and 2001-02.

He took charge of the England team in 2008 and managed them up to and including a disappointing World Cup in New Zealand in 2011.