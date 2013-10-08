Workman hit by manhole cover at West Sussex school dies

A worker hit by a manhole cover on a building site at a West Sussex school has died of his injuries.

The 26-year-old, from Gillingham in Kent, was working at Langley Green Primary School in Crawley on Friday.

Police said he suffered a serious head injury and died at the Royal London Hospital on Monday.

The man, who has not been named, was employed by a subcontractor working for the construction company Balfour Beatty. No-one else was injured.

A spokeswoman for the company said: "Our immediate thoughts are with the family and friends of our colleague.

"The Health and Safety Executive and Sussex Police are carrying out a joint investigation with the full co-operation of Balfour Beatty to understand how this tragic incident occurred."