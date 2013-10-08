Motorcyclist dies after truck crash in Rempstone

A motorcyclist has been killed in a collision with a pick-up truck.

The crash happened at about 14:20 BST in Rempstone Road, near Rempstone, near the border between Nottinghamshire and Leicestershire.

The rider of the motorbike died at the scene, police said.

The road was closed in both directions while officers conducted their investigation. It was re-opened at 19:30 BST.