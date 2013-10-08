Motorcyclist dies after truck crash in Rempstone
- 8 October 2013
- From the section England
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A motorcyclist has been killed in a collision with a pick-up truck.
The crash happened at about 14:20 BST in Rempstone Road, near Rempstone, near the border between Nottinghamshire and Leicestershire.
The rider of the motorbike died at the scene, police said.
The road was closed in both directions while officers conducted their investigation. It was re-opened at 19:30 BST.