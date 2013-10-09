Northamptonshire A14 fatal crash: William Wilson jailed

A man has been jailed for eight years after admitting causing the deaths of two people by dangerous driving on the A14 in Northamptonshire.

William Wilson, 33, of Westrum Lane, Brigg, North Lincolnshire, also pleaded guilty to a charge of drink-driving at Northampton Crown Court.

Stephen Donnelly, 26, and Mandy Gold, 21, from South Yorkshire, died in the crash near Kelmarsh in June.

Wilson was driving a Mercedes that was in collision with Mr Donnelly's Ford.