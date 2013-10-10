Essex Police treat Junella Valentine death as murder

Image caption Det Ch Insp Mark Hall said police were treating Ms Valentine's death as murder

A man and a woman whose deaths are being linked despite their bodies being found miles apart have been named.

Junella Valentine, 34, was found at her Waltham Abbey home on Monday. She had been stabbed to death.

Four miles away, in Cheshunt, Hertfordshire, the body of Kevin Ayton, 35, was found in a park.

Mr Ayton, who lived with Ms Valentine at her Harveyfields home, died of hanging, a post-mortem examination found.

Essex Police said it was treating Ms Valentine's death as murder.

Det Ch Insp Mark Hall said: "We are still appealing for any information about Ms Valentine's death.

"We also want to hear from anyone who may have any information about the events that led to her murder and also the death of Mr Ayton.

"We especially want to find out more about Mr Ayton's movements between Sunday night and into Monday morning."