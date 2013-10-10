Cheshire Police set up teacher 'sex abuse' hotline

Police investigating sexual abuse allegations against a former teacher at a Cheshire school have set up a hotline for anyone with information to call.

Detectives are looking into claims four boys were abused at Terra Nova School near Holmes Chapel in the 1970s.

Keith Cavendish-Coulson, of Crookham Hill, Thatcham in Berkshire, is charged with 19 counts of indecent assault on four boys aged nine to 12 at the time.

Officers said they are continuing inquiries into his career as a tutor.

A force spokeswoman said: "The investigation is continuing and is focused upon Cavendish-Coulson's employment both as a public school teacher, and a private tutor at establishments across the country over the course of his working life."

Mr Cavendish-Coulson is due to appear at Chester Crown Court in January.

A dedicated hotline number, 01606 362472, has been set up by police.

Specially-trained detectives will be available to support potential victims and witnesses, the Cheshire force said.