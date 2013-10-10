Coolio performs Gangsta's Paradise and cooks for students

Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Rapper Coolio performs Gangsta's Paradise with a group of students

Rapper Coolio has surprised a group of students by cooking them a meal and performing in their front room.

The impromptu performance of his 1995 hit Gangsta's Paradise came after the students met the American star at a gig in Preston.

Before performing, he prepared a three-course meal after taking the students to a supermarket to buy ingredients.

A film of the performance made by one of the students has received around one million views on YouTube.

Fashion student Olivia Johnson-Aley, from Liverpool said it was "such a crazy and surreal moment, I had to film it".

"It is amazing how many people have already watched it," she said. "We have been getting calls from media in the UK and America ever since."

The 50-year-old hip-hop star had been performing at Macs Bar in Preston when he met the students and offered to cook them a meal.

'Never forget'

Law student Melissa Bryan, 21, from the Isle of Man said the rapper said he would "cook for us and he was true to his word".

Image caption Coolio cooked the eight students a three-course meal

She said his "delicious" menu comprised of Coolio's Caprese Salad, Chicken á la Daaaamn, and Peach Crumble.

Miss Bryan said that the food was "great and the sing-along was even better".

"I was three when Gangsta's Paradise was released but it is a classic.

"We all knew the words off by heart. Every student does."

Coolio, who has sold more than 17 million albums worldwide, has sold more than six million copies of Gangsta's Paradise since its release.

Lorcan O'Mahony, who accompanied the rapper on his guitar, said he had "conveniently left" it in the room when he heard the rapper was coming to the house.

"After dinner, I asked if he would perform Gangsta's Paradise and we all got involved.

"It is something I will never forget."

He added that he had "only learnt the chords a few hours earlier".

The rapper eventually left the house at 03:00 BST to catch a flight.