Workman killed by manhole cover at Crawley school named

A worker who died after being struck by a manhole cover on a building site at a West Sussex school has been named.

Daniel Clifford Yeowell, 26, from Gillingham in Kent, was working at Langley Green Primary School in Crawley when he was injured last Friday.

Mr Yeowell suffered a head injury and died in hospital on Monday.

He was employed by a subcontractor working for the construction company Balfour Beatty. No-one else was injured.