Workman killed by manhole cover at Crawley school named
- 10 October 2013
- From the section England
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A worker who died after being struck by a manhole cover on a building site at a West Sussex school has been named.
Daniel Clifford Yeowell, 26, from Gillingham in Kent, was working at Langley Green Primary School in Crawley when he was injured last Friday.
Mr Yeowell suffered a head injury and died in hospital on Monday.
He was employed by a subcontractor working for the construction company Balfour Beatty. No-one else was injured.