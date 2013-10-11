Junella Valentine and Kevin Ayton inquests opened in Essex

From the section

An inquest has opened into the deaths of a man and woman believed by police to be linked.

Junella Valentine, 34, died of stab wounds at her home in Harveyfields in Waltham Abbey on Monday.

Kevin Ayton, 35, who lived with her, was found hanged in a park in Cheshunt, Hertfordshire.

At a brief hearing in Chelmsford, senior Essex coroner Caroline Beasley-Murray adjourned the inquest until a later date.

Essex Police, which believes Ms Valentine was murdered, has appealed for information about both deaths.