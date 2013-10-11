M42 robbery: Fourth man charged over kidnapping

A fourth man has appeared in court in connection with a robbery at a motorway services in north Worcestershire.

Leon Lloyd Brown, 37, of Wellesley Gardens, Moseley, Birmingham, appeared before Worcester magistrates charged with robbery and kidnap.

He was detained after a driver was was forced from his lorry, which was then stolen from Hopwood Service Station on the M42, in August.

Mr Brown was remanded to appear at Worcester Crown Court on 25 October.

Three other men have already been charged in connection with the incident.

Adam Lee Ali, aged 34, of Cotman Close, Great Barr, has been remanded in custody to appear at Worcester Crown Court on 25 October.

Leon Bell, 37, from Greenvale Avenue, Sheldon, and 49-year-old John Gerard Wall, of Bromford Lane, Washwood Heath, have been remanded in custody to appear before Worcester Crown Court on 25 November.

A fifth man is on police bail, pending further inquiries, West Mercia Police have said.