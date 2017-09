Two men have been charged after police in East Sussex pursued a car across the border into Kent.

The vehicle came to a halt in Newenden at 07:00 BST on Thursday after it had failed to stop for officers in Mount Road, Hastings, 30 minutes earlier.

A man from St Leonards and another of no fixed address were arrested at the scene, Sussex Police said.

They have been charged with blackmail, making off without payment, and several driving offences.