Bishop of Tewkesbury welcomed at Gloucester Cathedral service

Image caption Martyn Snow is the youngest serving Church of England bishop

The youngest serving Church of England bishop has been welcomed to his new post in Gloucestershire.

The Right Reverend Martyn Snow, 45, was ordained and consecrated as the new Bishop of Tewkesbury at a ceremony in London last month.

A public service to celebrate his arrival was held at Gloucester Cathedral.

Bishop Snow was formerly the archdeacon of Sheffield and has also worked for the church in west Africa.

His new role covers Gloucestershire and beyond and will involve him acting as an assistant to the Bishop of Gloucester, the Right Reverend Michael Perham.