HMP Birmingham prison officer Julie Turton on drug charges

Image caption The jail is known locally as Winson Green Prison

A prison officer and her son have been charged after investigation into allegations of drug dealing and theft at HMP Birmingham.

Julie Turton, 53, has been charged with conspiracy to convey cannabis into a prison and supplying cannabis.

Her son Sam Turton, 27, is charged with theft.

Arteef Hussein, 25, and his wife Shelah Arif, from Kitts Green, Birmingham, have also been charged with conspiracy to convey cannabis into a prison.

The couple are both charged with possession with intent to supply, West Midlands Police said.

Ms Turton, from Hamstead in Birmingham, is also accused of misconduct in a public office.

All four were arrested as part of an investigation into allegations of drug dealing and theft at the privately-run prison between May 2011 and May 2013,

They are due to appear before Birmingham Magistrates' Court on Monday 28 October.