Appeal for Atherstone and Barrow crowd trouble footage

Police are appealing for witnesses after visiting football fans were allegedly abused at an FA Cup match on Saturday.

They are trying to establish the circumstances which led to a half-time disturbance at Atherstone Town FC's home game against Barrow AFC.

Police said a number of fans went on to the pitch and scuffles broke out, leading to a 20-minute stoppage.

Barrow won the FA Cup third qualifying round tie 4-0.

Officers would like to hear from anyone who witnessed the disturbance or has any footage.

'Not regular fans'

Warwickshire Police said that smoke bombs were also let off at the match and in Atherstone town centre during the day.

One man, who is not local, was injured but did not require medical treatment, a spokesman said.

Rob Weale, chairman of Atherstone Town FC, said he was hoping to work with the police and council to identify those involved.

Barrow AFC chairman Brian Keen said: "These are not football fans and I'm sure they're not regular football fans of Atherstone.

"We were just shocked and it was not a good day for Atherstone's reputation.

"I just feel so unhappy for Rob [Weale] and the main supporters."