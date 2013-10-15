Gatwick Express to close over Christmas holiday period

Image caption Gatwick Express provides a 30-minute non-stop service between the airport and London Victoria

A major link between Gatwick Airport and London will be closed during the Christmas holiday period.

The Gatwick Express service, which links the West Sussex airport with London Victoria, will shut down from 26 December and will reopen on 2 January.

During the shutdown, work will be carried out between Redhill in Surrey and Purley in south London.

Passengers will be able to use the Southern train services between the airport and the capital.

Southern has said some of their services between Victoria and Battersea in south London will be affected by signalling work.