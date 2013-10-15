Hillsborough inquests to be held at Birchwood Park

Image caption Fresh inquests into the 96 deaths were ordered in December

Fresh inquests into the deaths of 96 Liverpool fans in the Hillsborough Disaster will take place at a Warrington business park.

Coroner Lord Justice Goldring will begin hearing evidence at Birchwood Park from 31 March 2014.

The supporters were crushed during the FA Cup semi-final at Sheffield Wednesday's stadium on 15 April 1989.

The original accidental death inquest verdicts were quashed in December following an independent report.

Families had asked that new inquests were not held in either Sheffield or London and last month the coroner announced it would be in Warrington. He revealed the exact location on Tuesday.

Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Durham Chief Constable Jon Stoddart said he has the 'authority, nerve and integrity' to see the investigation through

Two other inquiries are also taking place.

Operation Resolve, led by former Durham Chief Constable Jon Stoddart, is investigating whether the fans were unlawfully killed, while the Independent Police Complaints Commission is investigating the conduct of police in the aftermath of the disaster.

Ninety-five fans died at the match between Liverpool and Nottingham Forest.

The 96th victim died in March 1993 having been in a coma since the disaster.