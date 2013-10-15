Blurton hospice raises more than £72,000 in a day
A hospice has collected more than £72,000 in a single day as part of its 40th anniversary celebrations.
Douglas Macmillan Hospice, in Blurton, Stoke-on-Trent, asked supporters to donate one pound each.
Liz Clarke, head of fundraising, said the amount was result of the biggest fundraising campaign the hospice has organised.
Bring a Pound Day was held on Friday and the total was announced on Tuesday.