Blurton hospice raises more than £72,000 in a day

Image caption Supporters were asked to donate £1 each

A hospice has collected more than £72,000 in a single day as part of its 40th anniversary celebrations.

Douglas Macmillan Hospice, in Blurton, Stoke-on-Trent, asked supporters to donate one pound each.

Liz Clarke, head of fundraising, said the amount was result of the biggest fundraising campaign the hospice has organised.

Bring a Pound Day was held on Friday and the total was announced on Tuesday.

