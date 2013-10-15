England

Essex motorcyclist killed after pheasant collision

  • 15 October 2013
A motorcyclist from Essex who died after being struck by a pheasant while travelling in Northamptonshire has been named by police.

Christopher Adams, 54, from Leigh-on-Sea, was riding along the A6116 from Corby towards Thrapston was when he was struck by the bird about 16:05 BST on Saturday.

The impact made him swerve into a lay-by and hit a large kerb, said police.

Mr Adams was airlifted to hospital in Coventry with serious chest injuries.

A police spokesman said they would like to speak to the driver of a silver Seat Leon who stopped at the scene before they arrived as they believe he may have witnessed the collision.

