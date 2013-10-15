Kent man Darren Jeffries found guilty of raping girls

A 47-year-old man has been convicted of a series of sex offences against girls.

Darren Jeffries, of Roonagh Court, in Sittingbourne, Kent, was found guilty at Guildford Crown Court of assaults against girls aged between five and 17.

He was convicted of four counts of rape; six of gross indecency with children and one of causing a female under 13 to engage in sexual activity.

The assaults took place in Kent and Buckinghamshire between 2000 and 2012. He will be sentenced on 15 November.