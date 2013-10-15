Former Terra Nova School teacher faces more sex abuse claims

A former Cheshire school teacher who was previously accused of indecently assaulting four boys has been charged over claims by three more.

Keith Cavendish-Coulson, 70, of Crookham Hill, Thatcham in Berkshire, has been charged with 16 counts of indecent assault.

In August, he was charged with 19 counts of indecent assault on four boys aged nine to 12 at the time.

He is due to appear before Crewe magistrates on 29 October.

Detectives were originally looking at his time at Holmes Chapel's Terra Nova School in the 1970s but have now widened their inquiry.