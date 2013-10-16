Devon and Somerset 'no response' to daytime fire alarms

Devon and Somerset Fire Service will not respond to automatic fire alarms from non-residential properties during the daytime.

The plan means the service would not attend such properties between 08:00 BST and 18:00 BST, Monday to Friday unless there is a confirmed fire.

False alarms from automatic systems resulted in increased journeys that waste public money, a spokesperson said.

The plan comes into effect in November.

The service said false alarms had a "major impact" on the service, diverting essential resources and "making them unavailable for genuine emergencies, as well as creating unnecessary risk to the public and to fire crews when appliances are responding under emergency conditions.

In July, managers announced Devon and Somerset's fire service needed to save £5.5m over the next two years.

In Devon, Plymouth is due to see three fire engines cut from being crewed full-time to being on-call.

The second fire engine in Torquay is being cut from full-time to on-call, as is Ilfracombe's engine.

In Somerset, Taunton's fire station will lose half its full-time firefighters and will keep only one full-time crew.