Caroline Lucas in court over fracking protest

Former Green Party leader Caroline Lucas has pleaded not guilty to offences allegedly committed during fracking protests in West Sussex.

The Brighton Pavilion MP is charged with one count of breaching section 14 of the Public Order Act and one of wilful obstruction of the highway.

Ms Lucas, 52, entered her not guilty pleas at Crawley Magistrates' Court.

She was among about 30 protesters arrested near where energy firm Cuadrilla had been drilling for oil.

Ms Lucas, whose constituency is about 20 miles from the site of the protests in Balcombe, was later released on bail.