David Ryding death: Arrested man acted in self defence, CPS rules

Image caption David Ryding had a wife and daughter

A 22-year-old arrested on suspicion of murder after the death of a man at a taxi rank will face no further action, police have said.

The Crown Prosecution Service has ruled the suspect had "only acted in self defence", Warwickshire Police said.

He was detained in connection with the death of David Ryding, 26, of Moreton, Wirral, Merseyside.

Mr Ryding died after an incident in Market Place, Rugby, at about 05:00 BST on 7 July.

The suspect has been released from police bail, a spokesperson added.

Mr Ryding's widow, Nicola, said she was "fully aware of the CPS's decision not to pursue any charges".

"I accept that regardless of the outcome from the police investigation, nothing will ever bring David home again and words cannot describe how much he is missed," said.

Det Ch Insp Ally Wright said he was satisfied the police investigation was "thorough [and] professional" and that "the correct decision has been reached based on the available facts".