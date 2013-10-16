School bus driver 'showed kids live ammunition'

A school bus driver has been dismissed by a coach company for allegedly showing live ammunition to children.

The driver, who has not been named, was dismissed on the grounds of gross misconduct, Berkshire firm TK Travel said.

He was taking pupils to two schools in Basingstoke, Hampshire, on Friday when it is claimed he showed the ammunition to children.

The allegation is being investigated by Thames Valley Police.

TK Travel, who carry out the school service on behalf of Hampshire County Council, confirmed a parent contacted the firm on Friday morning.

'Firm line'

Director Katie Gripton said: "We have a duty of care to our customers and informed the police immediately.

"The allegation was reported to us at 09:30 BST and by 10:00 the driver was dismissed. It's not been confirmed if this allegation is true or not, but we are maintaining a firm line."

The two schools involved were Brighton Hill Community School and Cliddesden Primary School in Basingstoke.

Cliddesden head teacher Mandy Harrison said: "This is a matter for the coach operator and police. From my own inquiries, I'm assured the children were not in any danger.

"However, we are seeking assurances from the coach operator their drivers have clear guidance on conduct with regard to appropriate interaction with children travelling on their buses."

Hampshire County Council said the driver has been suspended from its approved driver register pending further inquiries about the alleged incident.