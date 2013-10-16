Newport bank robbery suspect was on run from jail

Image caption CCTV showed a man demanding a cashier to fill a carrier bag with cash

A man who was on the run from jail has been arrested on suspicion of armed robbery, following a televised appeal.

Martin Dawson, 49, was featured on the BBC Crimewatch programme in connection with the robbery of a "substantial amount" of cash from Britannia bank in Newport, Shropshire.

He absconded from Sudbury prison in Derbyshire, where he was serving a life sentence for armed robbery and trying to escape from custody.

He was arrested at 17:00 BST Tuesday.

Armed officers from West Mercia and Staffordshire Police stopped the car Dawson was driving in Bentilee, Stoke-on-Trent.

A West Mercia police spokesman said Dawson, whose last known address was in Stafford, had been traced because of members of the public telephoning an information line.

"He is being held at Malinsgate police station in Telford on suspicion of the Newport armed robbery in July and an armed robbery in August at a bank in Macclesfield," he added.