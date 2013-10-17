Five coastguard stations to close in next two years

Five coastguard stations will close in the next two years, transport minister Stephen Hammond has told the Commons.

Solent in Hampshire, Portland in Dorset, Brixham in Devon, Walton-on-the-Naze in Essex and Crosby in Merseyside are designated for closure.

The Maritime and Coastguard Agency (MCA) will open 10 round-the-clock centres to cover the areas.

The MCA announced the first closures, which start with Portland and Solent, last month.

It was confirmed Portland and Solent will close next September and Brixham next November.

In 2015, Crosby will close in January followed by Walton-on-the-Naze in June, Mr Hammond told the Commons.