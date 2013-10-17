Derbyshire horse rider Aimee Woodward's death was 'accidental'

Image caption Aimee Woodward died a month after the accident in Leicestershire

A horse rider crushed by a horse in a fall at a cross-country circuit died accidentally, an inquest has concluded.

Aimee Woodward. 22, from Draycott, Derbyshire, fell from her mount at the Leicestershire circuit last September.

Her horse slipped down a slope and fell on her chest. She was airlifted to hospital in Coventry but died a month later.

The jury in Loughborough returned a verdict of accidental death after a two-day inquest.

The coroner heard from a paramedic who was called to the scene, former showjumper Laura Newman who ran stables in Derbyshire where Ms Woodward kept her horse, the rider's friends and her parents.

Ms Woodward's family argued she should have been given some protective body armour.

However Miss Newman, who was with Ms Woodward at the time, said she had been wearing a helmet and chose not to wear her body protector, although she said it would not have been of much assistance in this accident.

Ms Woodward treatment at hospital was eventually withdrawn because her condition deteriorated.

She died of brain injuries and multiple trauma on 1 November.