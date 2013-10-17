Atherstone Barrow FA Cup violence: Seven men arrested

Seven men have been arrested in connection with violence at an FA Cup tie between two non-league clubs.

The disorder happened at Saturday's match between Atherstone Town and Barrow, which Barrow won 4-0.

Atherstone blamed a minority of "mindless idiots" for the incidents, which included scuffles between home supporters and visiting players.

Flares are also reported to have been thrown into the visitors' section of the ground, and a flag was set on fire.

An elderly man was punched in the face, police said.

The arrested men, all from Atherstone, are aged between 20 and 28 and have been bailed.