Cambridge and Woking American cemeteries reopen as US agrees budget

Image caption The cemetery at Madingley was one of two closed earlier this month

American cemeteries in Cambridgeshire and Surrey which were forced to close because of the US government budget deadlock, have reopened to the public.

The cemeteries in Madingley and Woking are maintained by the US government-funded American Battle Monuments Commission (ABMC).

The ABMC said a lack of money forced it to close its only two UK cemeteries.

It maintains 24 around the world, all of which have now reopened following the US government budget agreement.

An ABMC spokesman said: "Both the Cambridge and Brookwood cemeteries were closed during the period of the government shutdown.

"The overseas American military cemeteries administered by this commission, to include Cambridge and Brookwood, reopened today [Thursday]."