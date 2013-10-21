RNLI exhibition opens at MediaCityUK in Salford
An outdoor exhibition showcasing the work of the RNLI across Britain and Ireland opens at MediaCityUK in Salford.
-
A new exhibition called "The Lifeboat: Courage on our Coasts" aims to provide an insight into the work the RNLI does around Britain and Ireland. All the images on show were captured by lifeboat crew member and photographer Nigel Millard over two years.
-
Mr Millard, a crew member based at Torbay in Devon, photographed this view from the wheelhouse of the Hoylake lifeboat, Lady of Hilbre, as the crew searched for a casualty in the water.
-
This images shows the Yarmouth RNLI crew boarding a yacht in difficulty during a race around the Isle of Wight in 2012.
-
This RNLI inshore lifeboat punching through heavy surf was photographed at Porthcawl in south Wales. The charity has a total of 4,600 volunteer lifeboat crew members and 3,000 volunteer shore crew around the UK and Ireland.
-
Lifeboats need to be ready to respond whatever the weather, as this image of a lifeboat in the North Sea displays. The charity said since it was founded in 1824, it was estimated the RNLI had saved at least 140,000 lives.
-
Pictured is a lifeboat in calmer waters near the Les Etacs gannet colony off Alderney in the Channel Islands.
-
New Brighton’s hovercraft and inshore lifeboat crews were photographed as they joined Hoylake’s all-weather lifeboat volunteers near a wind farm. The 50 photos are on display in Salford until 11 November, before heading to other locations around the UK.